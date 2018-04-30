Today’s Headlines

  • The Struggle to Keep BART Stations Clean (SFChron)
  • Update on BART Janitor Pay (SFChron)
  • The Ferries are Overcrowded (SFChron)
  • More on San Jose BART Tunnel (Curbed)
  • Golden Gate Transit to Consider Cutting 92, 93 (MarinIJ)
  • State Funds for Bay Area Transit (Patch)
  • Gubernatorial Candidates on Bridges, Infra, and HSR (SFChron)
  • Landmark Trees (Curbed)
  • Buena Vista Green Benefits District (Hoodline)
  • West Oakland’s Urban Farm (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Bay Area Housing Must Grow 50 Percent (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Oakland A’s Gondola Plan Pie in Sky (EastBayTimes)

