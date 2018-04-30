Today’s Headlines
- The Struggle to Keep BART Stations Clean (SFChron)
- Update on BART Janitor Pay (SFChron)
- The Ferries are Overcrowded (SFChron)
- More on San Jose BART Tunnel (Curbed)
- Golden Gate Transit to Consider Cutting 92, 93 (MarinIJ)
- State Funds for Bay Area Transit (Patch)
- Gubernatorial Candidates on Bridges, Infra, and HSR (SFChron)
- Landmark Trees (Curbed)
- Buena Vista Green Benefits District (Hoodline)
- West Oakland’s Urban Farm (SFChron)
- Commentary: Bay Area Housing Must Grow 50 Percent (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Oakland A’s Gondola Plan Pie in Sky (EastBayTimes)
