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today's headlines

Headlines, May 15

7:09 AM PDT on May 15, 2026
Headlines, May 15
  • SFMTA Timeline for Upgrades to Ocean Ave (InglesideLight)
  • SMART Budget for Next Year (MarinIJ)
  • More Accolades for Caltrain Electrification (RailwayAge)
  • More on ‘Bay to Breakers’ Street Closures, Transit Mods (SFChron, SFGate)
  • Update on HSR (SFGate)
  • Waymo Still Growing (Gizmodo)
  • Street Festivals and Parking Rules (SFChron)
  • Plan to Turn Golden Gate Fields into Waterfront Park (SFChron, Berkeleyside)
  • Sunset Supervisor Contenders and Night Markets (MissionLocal)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk Once (KTVU)
  • Mementos in the Cable Cars (SFGate)
  • Commentary: What’s in a Ferry Name? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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