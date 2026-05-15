Bay to Breakers: Transit Modifications and Street Closures

Sunday morning, some 25,000 costumed runners and joggers will make their way from the Embarcadero to Sunset Dunes for San Francisco’s annual 12km “Bay to Breakers” run.

Image: Wikimedia by Jeremy Kemp

Muni, BART, and Caltrain are running extra trains and adjusted services on the day of the race.

First, SFMTA

SFMTA is planning several street closures (see the above map for some of them) and the following changes to Muni service:

The Market Street Subway will open early, at 6 a.m., there will also be extra service provided on the N Judah and S Shuttle (West Portal to Embarcadero) lines. Between the hours of 6 and approximately 7:40 a.m., ONLY West Portal, Forest Hill, Castro, Church, Van Ness and Embarcadero stations will be open and serviced. Civic Center, Powell, and Montgomery stations will NOT be open until approximately 7:40 a.m. for normal weekend service start times (8 a.m.). While trains will still pass through the three closed stations, they will not stop nor service them.

There are also several bus routes that will be split by the run. Also from SFMTA:

The 14, 14R, 19, 22, 24, 27, 33, and 43 will be divided into two sections, with no service between sections. You will have to walk to get from one side of the race to the other, or take an alternate route.



Be sure to check out SFMTA’s “Bay to Breakers” page to see if your route is impacted.

Here’s what BART is prepping for Sunday

BART will provide four trains with limited stops before regular BART service begins for Bay to Breakers on Sunday, May 17. The special service will get race participants to Embarcadero Station around 7am. The special early morning trains will pick up passengers for an Embarcadero arrival with limited service from the following stations: 16th St. Mission, Bay Fair, Daly City, El Cerrito del Norte, Dublin/Pleasanton, MacArthur, Millbrae, Pleasant Hill/City Center, and West Oakland. These four trains will go out of service once they drop riders off at Embarcadero. Riders cannot board a train at Embarcadero. Plan your trip using the BART Trip Planner.

Caltrain

Seamless Bay Area poses for a group photo in 2022 in front of the future/someday Caltrain station. Photo: Seamless

Caltrain is planning two extra northbound trains to get to the run: An express train to San Francisco will depart Palo Alto from the southbound platform at 6:08 a.m. and one train will depart San Jose Diridon Station at 6:04 a.m. making limited stops.

More from Caltrain:

Expect long lines the morning of the race and give yourself plenty of time by getting to the station early. Daily Parking must be purchased through the ticket machine. Staff will be at Palo Alto and San Jose Stations early to assist riders. Regular Sunday northbound service from San Jose starts at 6:51 AM. After the race, please check the weekend schedule for the next departure

Click here for Caltrain’s event timetable.