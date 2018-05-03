Today’s Headlines

  • Saving SFs Cabs (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • More on Scooter Cap (Curbed)
  • SFMTA Returns to Worm Logo (Curbed)
  • SF Rent Control Golden Handcuffs (SFGate)
  • Big MacArthur BART Housing Breaks Ground (SFChron)
  • ‘Smart’ Trash Cans in Castro (Hoodline)
  • Woman Attacked by Reckless Driver in SoMa (Hoodline)
  • More Slips on Yellow Curb Buttons (EastBayTimes)
  • Marin Awaits Bridge Toll Hike Vote (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Cabbie Likes Cyclists (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Thoughts on RM3 and More on June Ballot (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA