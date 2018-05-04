Today’s Headlines

Mobility Report and Future of E-Transport Reg (SFExaminer, SFChron)

More on Chronicle’s ‘Total Muni’ Ride (SFChron)

Are Tech Buses Getting a Free Ride? (NBCBayArea)

Results of Mission Homeless Sweeps (SFExaminer)

Tetra Tech Employees Get Jail Time (SFExaminer, SFChron)

Sharks Sue Over San Jose BART Extension (EastBayTimes)

Dublin/Pleasanton Parking Garage (EastBayTimes)

More on Castro Trash Cans (SFBay)

East Span Bay Bridge Bike Path Opens 24-Hours (SFChron)

Get Ready for more Push to Kill San Rafael Bridge Bike Path (MarinIJ)

Bank Robber Flees on Getaway Bike (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Scooters are the Future (Curbed)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA