Today’s Headlines
- More on Twin Peaks Tunnel Shutdown (SFGate)
- More New BART Cars Approved (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Leno Talks 2nd BART Tube (Curbed)
- Internet Plan Could Benefit Transit (SFExaminer)
- More on New Mobility Report (Hoodline, KGO)
- Making SoMa’s Freeway Entrances Safer (SFExaminer)
- Surge in Pedestrian Deaths (MercNews)
- Where to Get Free Stuff on Bike to Work Day (Curbed)
- Oakland Begins Clearing Northgate Ave Encampment (Hoodline)
- Larkspur will use Eminent Domain to Finish Bike Path (MarinIJ)
- Cost of San Rafael’s Multi-Use Path (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Kill the San Rafael Bridge Bike Path (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA