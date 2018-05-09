Today’s Headlines

  • re: Twin Peaks tunnel closure
    So, Muni had better have some viable alternatives in place and available to the public prior to any tunnel closure.
    To meet demand of nearly 100,000 riders of the K/L/M a bus bridge will hardly suffice, especially during morning/evening rush. First, some riders will opt to find their way to the already packed N Judah. Second, the Forest Hills station is a major transfer station for bus riders so they will need to find an alternative to transferring to rail. Third, Muni should combine the K/L and M/L surface lines so that riders have the option, albeit a slow option, to transfer to BART at Balboa Park. Fourth, Muni needs to run 3-car shuttles between Castro and Embarcadero at all times to handle the additional transfers at Castro St.
    Let’s check back in the second week of June to see how this all plays out.

  • lunartree

    > Leno Promises 2nd BART Tube

    Did he? It seems like that was a passing comment in an interview. His official platform on his website doesn’t even mention anything transit related either.

  • Roger R.

    Fair enough. I toned down the headline.

  • voltairesmistress

    Very well thought out.

  • I think it’s up there with SW’s “master subway plan” which remains to be seen.