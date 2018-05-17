Today’s Headlines
- SF Expands Play Streets Pilot (SFExaminer)
- Adapting to Sea Level Rise (SFChron)
- State Senators Want to Spend Billions on Housing (SFChron)
- Mayoral Candidates on Bike Lanes and Everything Else (SFWeekly)
- More on SF Committing to Electric Buses (SFBay, Patch)
- Marin Has Worst Commute Times in Bay Area (MarinIJ, EastBayTimes)
- Regional Measure 3 Toll Hike a Tough Sell (CBSLocal)
- Bay to Breakers Street Closures (Curbed)
- How to Bike to Muir Woods (SFGate)
- Moorish Castle Planned for Berkeley Lot on Telegraph (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: SF Needs an Infrastructure Bank (SFExaminer)
