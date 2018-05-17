Today’s Headlines

SF Expands Play Streets Pilot (SFExaminer)

Adapting to Sea Level Rise (SFChron)

State Senators Want to Spend Billions on Housing (SFChron)

Mayoral Candidates on Bike Lanes and Everything Else (SFWeekly)

More on SF Committing to Electric Buses (SFBay, Patch)

Marin Has Worst Commute Times in Bay Area (MarinIJ, EastBayTimes)

Regional Measure 3 Toll Hike a Tough Sell (CBSLocal)

Bay to Breakers Street Closures (Curbed)

How to Bike to Muir Woods (SFGate)

Moorish Castle Planned for Berkeley Lot on Telegraph (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: SF Needs an Infrastructure Bank (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA