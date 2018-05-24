Today’s Headlines

  • More on BART Livermore Extension Vote (SFChron)
  • Current Legality of Scooters (SFExaminer)
  • Gubernatorial Candidates Dodge Bullet Train (SFExaminer)
  • Calls to Rename Julius Kahn Playground (Hoodline)
  • Civic Center Design Options (Hoodline)
  • Oakland’s Trash Woes (SFChron)
  • Plans to Regulate Self-Driving Car Biz (Wired)
  • Bay Area Transit Quiz (SFChron)
  • Commentary: BART Should Reject Livermore Extension (SFChron)
  • Commentary: HSR Will Transform California (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Quit Whining About Bicycle Clutter (SFExaminer)

