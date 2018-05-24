Today’s Headlines

More on BART Livermore Extension Vote (SFChron)

Current Legality of Scooters (SFExaminer)

Gubernatorial Candidates Dodge Bullet Train (SFExaminer)

Calls to Rename Julius Kahn Playground (Hoodline)

Civic Center Design Options (Hoodline)

Oakland’s Trash Woes (SFChron)

Plans to Regulate Self-Driving Car Biz (Wired)

Bay Area Transit Quiz (SFChron)

Commentary: BART Should Reject Livermore Extension (SFChron)

Commentary: HSR Will Transform California (MercNews)

Commentary: Quit Whining About Bicycle Clutter (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA