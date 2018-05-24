Today’s Headlines
- More on BART Livermore Extension Vote (SFChron)
- Current Legality of Scooters (SFExaminer)
- Gubernatorial Candidates Dodge Bullet Train (SFExaminer)
- Calls to Rename Julius Kahn Playground (Hoodline)
- Civic Center Design Options (Hoodline)
- Oakland’s Trash Woes (SFChron)
- Plans to Regulate Self-Driving Car Biz (Wired)
- Bay Area Transit Quiz (SFChron)
- Commentary: BART Should Reject Livermore Extension (SFChron)
- Commentary: HSR Will Transform California (MercNews)
- Commentary: Quit Whining About Bicycle Clutter (SFExaminer)
