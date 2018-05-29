Today’s Headlines

  • A Look Inside the Twin Peaks Tunnel Rebuild (CBSLocal)
  • Twin Peaks Tunnel Repairs Could Speed up Commutes (SFExaminer)
  • Friday’s Minor Derailment at Castro Station (Hoodline)
  • Cable Car Hit by Truck (SFExaminer)
  • Reviews of Antioch Extension (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Scooters Ordered off the Streets (Curbed, Hoodline)
  • Scooters on Bay Bridge (EastBayTimes)
  • Differing Views on Encampments (SFChron)
  • Honey Bear Mural in SoMa (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Focus on the Downtown Rail Connection (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Year-Round Housing for Marin Homeless (MarinIJ)

  • Re: speeding up Muni commutes in TP tunnel…upgrading rail and overhead wires speeds up the train in theory, but when Muni continues to funnel 5 lines of trains into one tunnel the back ups will persist thereby negating any potentials gains on travel. Muni is consistently stop-go between Castro and Embarcadero after 7:30am for the morning rush. This is a huge design flaw of the system itself. Perhaps one of the progressive mayoral candidates has a solution. Not.