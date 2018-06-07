Today’s Headlines

Leno Holds Narrow Lead (SFChron, SFExaminer)

More on RM3 Passage (SFChron, SFExaminer)

New Two-Car Trains on N-Judah (SFExaminer, SFBay)

BART’s Fare Evasion Program Doesn’t Pencil Out (SFWeekly)

How Will People Get Around on Treasure Island? (SFWeekly)

Facebook Wants Dumbarton Connection (SFChron)

Did Quiet Zone Contribute to SMART Train Crash? (MarinIJ)

Lyft Pushes Transit Connections (SFChron)

Survey Shows Trust in Driverless Cars Eroded (SFGate)

Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Motorist in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

More on the Scooter Wars (NYTimes)

Panhandle Street Repairs Wrapping (Hoodline)

