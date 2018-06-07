Today’s Headlines
- Leno Holds Narrow Lead (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- More on RM3 Passage (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- New Two-Car Trains on N-Judah (SFExaminer, SFBay)
- BART’s Fare Evasion Program Doesn’t Pencil Out (SFWeekly)
- How Will People Get Around on Treasure Island? (SFWeekly)
- Facebook Wants Dumbarton Connection (SFChron)
- Did Quiet Zone Contribute to SMART Train Crash? (MarinIJ)
- Lyft Pushes Transit Connections (SFChron)
- Survey Shows Trust in Driverless Cars Eroded (SFGate)
- Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Motorist in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- More on the Scooter Wars (NYTimes)
- Panhandle Street Repairs Wrapping (Hoodline)
