Today’s Headlines

  • Leno Holds Narrow Lead (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • More on RM3 Passage (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • New Two-Car Trains on N-Judah (SFExaminerSFBay)
  • BART’s Fare Evasion Program Doesn’t Pencil Out (SFWeekly)
  • How Will People Get Around on Treasure Island? (SFWeekly)
  • Facebook Wants Dumbarton Connection (SFChron)
  • Did Quiet Zone Contribute to SMART Train Crash? (MarinIJ)
  • Lyft Pushes Transit Connections (SFChron)
  • Survey Shows Trust in Driverless Cars Eroded (SFGate)
  • Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Motorist in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
  • More on the Scooter Wars (NYTimes)
  • Panhandle Street Repairs Wrapping (Hoodline)

  • david vartanoff

    Can Facebook force MTC to ‘return’ the nearly $100million ‘reprogrammed’ from the Dumbarton project? Will any of the RM3 funds actually gothere?