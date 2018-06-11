This Week: Future of Transportation, Pedestrian Safety, ConnectSF
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! The Future of Transportation. The development of autonomous, shared and electric vehicles has the potential to create huge benefits. The new book Three Revolutions and the Future of Transportation outlines how these technologies can create more livable cities by reducing greenhouse gases, offering more transportation choices, and improving affordability and accessibility. Come hear more about what lies ahead and the role of local government in steering this new transportation paradigm toward the public interest. Monday/tonight!, June 11, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Pedestrian Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) Meeting. The PSAC proves expertise on issues concerning pedestrian safety, convenience, ambience, and planning as well as advocating for pedestrian safety by engaging the public, Board of Supervisors, and other relevant agencies. Tuesday, June 12, 6 p.m., Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Wednesday A 50-Year Transportation Vision for San Francisco. A new multi-agency project called ConnectSF will define a 50-year vision that represents San Francisco’s priorities, goals, and aspirations as a city within the larger Bay Area. This vision will serve to guide plans for San Francisco and its transportation system toward the collective goals of equity, economic vitality, safety, and livability. Come learn more about ConnectSF and its potential to change the future of the city. Wednesday, June 13, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday The Future of Civic Center’s Public Spaces. Though work has already brought new life to much of the newly named Civic Center Commons, work remains to make the area an inclusive common space for all San Franciscans. Come see firsthand what’s new in the heart of the city and what future improvements are being envisioned. Wednesday, June 13, 3:30 p.m. Details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. To register, send an email to publicprograms@spur.org. 415.781.8726.
- Thursday Summer Ambassador Training with Walk SF. Do you want to help your neighbors and your community learn about and get involved in advocacy for better streets? Walk SF Ambassadors work on policies such as Vision Zero, local efforts such as Safe Routes to School, or annual events such as Walk to Work Day and Walk & Roll to School Day. Come get trained to become a Walk SF Ambassador! Thursday, June 14, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Walk SF, 333 Hayes Street, S.F. RSVP here.
- Saturday Traffic Skills 101: On-Road Workshop. This on-bicycle class follows a comfortable progression onto city streets, beginning with a short review of the lessons from the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s classroom course. After a basic bike maintenance session, the class will practice bike maneuvering skills in a car-free practice area before riding on the streets in small instructor-led groups. Saturday, June 16, 10-4 p.m., Park Police Station, 1899 Waller St., S.F.
- Saturday Bike Commuting Basics – Oakland. Bicycling to shopping, transit, or work is a great way to save money, stay fit, and help the environment. In this class you’ll learn how to outfit your bike, adjust a helmet, avoid common crashes, get a green light at traffic signals, and have more fun on every bike trip. Saturday, June 16, 11-12 p.m., 5366 College Ave, Rockridge Library, Oakland.
