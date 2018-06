Today’s Headlines

Breed Increases Lead over Leno (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)

SFMTA ‘Community Response Team’ (SFExaminer)

More on Scooter Permits (SFWeekly)

Phelan Avenue Renaming Heads to Board of Supervisors (SFExaminer)

Update on BART to Berryessa (EastBayTimes)

eBART Parkers Block Bike Lanes and other Issues (EastBayTimes)

Motorist Admits to Striking Cyclists in Marin (EastBayTimes, MarinIJ)

Forum for San Rafael Transit Hub (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Help Marin City Build Flood Solutions (SFChron)

Commentary: Smart to Move Ahead on SMART Bike Path (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Scooters are a Solution (LATimes)

