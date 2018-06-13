Today’s Headlines

  • Planning Begins for Central Subway Extension (SFExaminer)
  • More on Two-Car New LRV’s on N-Judah (Hoodline)
  • African-Americans Involved in More than Half of BART Police Use-of-Force (EastBayTimes)
  • BART Director Wants to Use $ from Anti-Immigrant Ads to Restore Mural (SFExaminer)
  • Presidio’s ‘Tunnel Tops’ Park (SFChron)
  • Supes Approve Ballot Measure for Embarcadero Seawall (SFChron)
  • Supervisor Tang Will Not Seek Re-Election (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • Breed’s Lead Widens (SFChron)
  • Building a New San Francisco (LATimes)
  • More on Plans for Shiny Street Toilets (Hoodline)
  • Marin Starts On-Demand Paratransit Service (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Open to Closing JFK Drive (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA