Today’s Headlines
- Planning Begins for Central Subway Extension (SFExaminer)
- More on Two-Car New LRV’s on N-Judah (Hoodline)
- African-Americans Involved in More than Half of BART Police Use-of-Force (EastBayTimes)
- BART Director Wants to Use $ from Anti-Immigrant Ads to Restore Mural (SFExaminer)
- Presidio’s ‘Tunnel Tops’ Park (SFChron)
- Supes Approve Ballot Measure for Embarcadero Seawall (SFChron)
- Supervisor Tang Will Not Seek Re-Election (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Breed’s Lead Widens (SFChron)
- Building a New San Francisco (LATimes)
- More on Plans for Shiny Street Toilets (Hoodline)
- Marin Starts On-Demand Paratransit Service (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Open to Closing JFK Drive (SFExaminer)
