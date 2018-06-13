Today’s Headlines

Planning Begins for Central Subway Extension (SFExaminer)

More on Two-Car New LRV’s on N-Judah (Hoodline)

African-Americans Involved in More than Half of BART Police Use-of-Force (EastBayTimes)

BART Director Wants to Use $ from Anti-Immigrant Ads to Restore Mural (SFExaminer)

Presidio’s ‘Tunnel Tops’ Park (SFChron)

Supes Approve Ballot Measure for Embarcadero Seawall (SFChron)

Supervisor Tang Will Not Seek Re-Election (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Breed’s Lead Widens (SFChron)

Building a New San Francisco (LATimes)

More on Plans for Shiny Street Toilets (Hoodline)

Marin Starts On-Demand Paratransit Service (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Open to Closing JFK Drive (SFExaminer)

