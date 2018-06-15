Today’s Headlines

London Breed, Tech, and the Future of SF (SFChron)

Tourists Shocked by San Francisco Streets (SFGate)

Scooters and the Use of Public Space (Curbed)

Bird Draws Investment Frenzy (SFGate)

And More on Civic Center Statue (Curbed, CBSLocal)

More Electric Buses for San Francisco (KTVU)

Defining the Excelsior (SFWeekly)

People Behaving Badly at Octavia and Haight (Kron4)

Dangers to Cyclists and Peds in Woodside (Almanac)

Bridge Tolls Could Help Dumbarton Rail Line (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Q&A with Breed on Election, Housing, Etc. (SFChron)

