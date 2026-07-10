Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 10

8:17 AM PDT on July 10, 2026
Headlines, July 10
  • BART to Run Longer Trains, More Evenly Spaced (SFChron, Hoodline)
  • More on Transit Funding Measures (SJSpotlight)
  • Oil Company Shills Oppose Transit Funding Again (KQED)
  • Police Ticketing for Parking in Daylighting Zone (ABC7)
  • Waymos Can’t Handle Fireworks (UnderscoreSF)
  • Waymos Blocking Firefighters (SFStandard)
  • Renovating S.F. Playgrounds (SFChron)
  • Oakland to Close Streets to Deter Sex Workers (Oaklandside)
  • Supervisor Chan Blocks Community Groceries (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Celebrating the Ferry Building (SFExaminer)
  • Letters: Focus on Pedestrian Flow on Embarcadero (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USA |Friday Video

Friday Video: Let’s Really Nerd Out on Traffic Circles

July 9, 2026
Alameda

Eyes on the Street: Alameda’s Clement-Fruitvale Bridge Bike Connection Opens Early

July 9, 2026
Streetsblog California |AI

Can AI Help Plan Better Bike Networks? Santa Barbara County Is About to Find Out.

July 9, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Podcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Bill Fulton and the Future of Where

July 9, 2026
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 9

July 9, 2026
See all posts