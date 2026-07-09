Eyes on the Street: Alameda’s Clement-Fruitvale Bridge Bike Connection Opens Early

A short but important section of protected bike lanes connecting the cross-Alameda trail to the Nob Hill Foods shopping center and the Miller Sweeney/Fruitvale Bridge in eastern Alameda is now open.

“I was able to ride through the temp bike lanes from the base of the Fruitvale bridge onto the Cross Alameda Trail at Broadway. It was glorious!” posted Bike Walk Alameda’s Denyse Trepanier. “This is going to be such a game-changer!”

A map of the full project from the city of Alameda

As Streetsblog reported in February, the area was part of a disused railway to the defunct lift bridge across the estuary channel; that bridge is next to the Fruitvale Avenue/Miller Sweeney car-and-pedestrian drawbridge. On the north side of the bridge, in Oakland, cyclists can use a paved path to connect to the Jingletown neighborhood and sidewalk-level bike lanes to reach Fruitvale BART.

Direct access is now possible between Tilden Way and the Nob Hill Foods shopping center. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Until recently, the construction barriers forced cyclists and pedestrians to take long detours around the entire area. In addition, fences blocked off access to the shopping center for people coming from the Oakland side of the estuary. It’s now possible to walk or bike from Oakland’s Jingletown neighborhood to the shopping center directly.

Still lots of heavy construction going on nearby as the traffic circle takes shape. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Although the area is a bit of a construction nightmare, with crews still working on the street to build an automobile traffic circle, the bike route is already pretty inviting. It wins on details, such as these angled curbs so cyclists don’t immediately crash if they swerve into the pedestrian space:

Note the angled curbs so cyclists don’t go flying if they brush against it. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

It’s important to note, however, that when the bike lanes are finished, sometime in in August or Mid-September 2026, there will remain one big problem for people who bike: the Fruitvale bridge itself. Although Oakland and Alameda have provided ramps down to street level, there’s only a tiny little painted lane on the bridge road deck. And the four-lane street is pretty intimidating for cycling. Bike riders can still use the sidewalks for this short bit, of course, and that’s how I get across.

Although there are ramps into the street, cyclists with a sense of self-preservation are not going to ride on the bridge next to traffic blowing past. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Yeah, no thanks. I’m not riding in that traffic. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

“Just gotta get the bridge fixed now,” posted Trepanier

Sorry, still need protected bike lanes on the bridge. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

The solution is actually pretty obvious to anyone who doesn’t suffer from car brain. Fruitvale Avenue has two car lanes, one in each direction. It widens to four at the bridge. Just extend the two-lane configuration across the bridge to make room for protected bike lanes. There are the Park Street bridge and the High Street bridge a couple of blocks in either direction for motor traffic if temporary backups result. Give it some time, as drivers figure out new routes or switch to cycling and BART.

The connection to the cross-Alameda trail, and smooth biking all the way across the island. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Unfortunately, for now “It just wasn’t feasible within the context of the city-led projects, as they don’t control the bridge,” wrote Bike East Bay’s Robert Prinz. “Folks are interested in trying to figure out how to install a 2-way cycletrack on the west side of the bridge to fully connect with the new Tilden facility. But that will have to happen via a separate process, involving county public works, the Army Corps of Engineers, and other agencies responsible for the bridge.”