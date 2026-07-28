Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 28

8:18 AM PDT on July 28, 2026
Headlines, July 28
  • What’s in Berkeley’s Hopkins Bike Lane Plan? (Berkeleyside)
  • Finding Private Investors for HSR (Grist)
  • San Francisco Mayor Backs National Robotaxi Rules (Politico)
  • Street Closures in S.F. Chinatown (VoiceofSF)
  • State Pays You to Buy Cars (SFChron)
  • DMV More Interested in Convenience than Stopping Deadly Drivers (SFChron)
  • Driver Arrested for Crashing into Kids on a Scooter (PressDemocrat)
  • Berkeley’s November Ballot Includes Infrastructure (Berkeleyside)
  • AI Driving up Rents (SFGate)
  • San Ramon Tearing Down Office Parks (SFChron)
  • Boomer NIMBY Photo Goes Viral (SFChron)
  • Exploratorium’s ‘Bay Day’ Explores Changing Coastline (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Share on FacebookShare on RedditShare via Email

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Berkeley

Action Item: Last Chance to be Heard on Hopkins

July 28, 2026
Safety

Oakland’s Franklin Street Protected Bike Lane Nears Completion

July 27, 2026
Events

This Week: Lake Merritt Ride, Hopkins Vote, Courtyard Urbanism

July 27, 2026
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 27

July 27, 2026
Weekend roundup

Weekend Roundup: Woodstock the Water Shuttle Gets More Funding, Fight for Sunset Dunes Begins Again …

July 24, 2026
See all posts