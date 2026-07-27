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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 27

8:24 AM PDT on July 27, 2026
Headlines, July 27
  • BART to Close Green Line, Part of Orange Line, For Five Weekends (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Muni Rail Bike Ban (SFChron)
  • North Bay Transit Ridership Up (MarinIJ, PressDemocrat)
  • Public Blasts AC Transit Report (Oaklandside
  • BART Yellow Line Issues (CBSLocal)
  • Maybe it’s Time for SFMTA to Tow Cars Instead of Just Ticketing? (SFChron)
  • The Future of Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
  • More on Next Great Highway vs. Sunset Dunes Vote (KQED, CBSLocal)
  • Unicyclist Hits Pedestrian on Sunset Dunes (MissionLocal)
  • ‘Friends of Sunset Blvd.’ Dragged into Larger Sunset District Fight? (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Morocco Built HSR Much Faster (SFChron)
  • Commentary: California Needs to Stop Starving Transit (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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