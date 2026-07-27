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Events

This Week: Lake Merritt Ride, Hopkins Vote, Courtyard Urbanism

8:29 AM PDT on July 27, 2026
This Week: Lake Merritt Ride, Hopkins Vote, Courtyard Urbanism

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Lake Merritt Loop Group Ride. Join Bike East Bay for this monthly after-work, slow-paced bike ride. Tuesday, July 28, 5:30-6:30 pm. Roll out from Lake Merritt BART, east side of Oak Street between 8th and 9th Streets, Oakland. Ends at 19th Street BART, 20th Street at Broadway. RSVP here.
  • Tuesday San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Board Meeting. SFBike members are invited to attend all board meetings. Tuesday, July 28, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday Hopkins Protected Bike Lanes. North Berkeley’s Hopkins Street protected bikeway saga is nearing a conclusion, with a protected bikeway recommendation and vote going to City Council. Come show your support. Tuesday, July 28, 6 p.m. Berkeley Unified School District (BUSD) Boardroom, 1231 Addison Street, Berkeley.
  • Wednesday Park Presidio and California Evening Pop-Up. This SFMTA project aims to improve the Muni 1 California bus route from 33rd Avenue to Steiner Street. Come learn about it. Wednesday, July 29, 8-9 a.m. Corner of Park Presidio and California, S.F.
  • Wednesday Courtyard Urbanism for San Francisco. Alicia Pederson, Ph.D., founder of research firm Courtyard Urbanist, will join SPUR to discuss courtyard block design and how it can revitalize U.S. cities with family-friendly housing. Wednesday, July 29, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Thursday Member Repair Party. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition and learn how to repair your bike. Thursday, July 30, 5-7 p.m. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F. RSVP required.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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