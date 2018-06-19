Eyes on the Street: The McAllister Makeover

A 5 Fulton navigating the new traffic circle at McAllister and Steiner. All photos Streetsblog/Rudick unless indicated
This spring, as part of the Muni Forward project, the city installed two new traffic circles and two new signals on McAllister Street to improve the performance of the 5 Fulton bus. The traffic circles, as seen on Steiner in the lead image, prioritize McAllister over cross traffic (stop signs remain for the cross traffic) so that buses don’t have to come to a complete stop unless the crosswalk is occupied.

Image: SFMTA
“It does its intended job of slowing traffic down akin to what just stop signs would do, but it creates a sense of priority that you need to wait when the bus is there,” said Bobak Esfandiari, a transit advocate with the San Francisco Transit Riders who rides the 5 Fulton daily from the Outer Richmond to Van Ness.

Despite this stop sign, some motorists still aren't getting the memo that cross traffic doesn't stop.
However, Streetsblog observed several cars on Steiner blowing through this stop sign and treating the traffic circle as a yield. This put some motorists in potential conflict with oncoming buses. A local resident familiar with the intersection reported that she’s seen a lot of confusion from motorists who are still reacting to the intersection as if it’s a four-way stop, expecting the traffic on McAllister to stop too. It’s unclear if this has resulted in collisions (Streetsblog has requests in to SFMTA to get more information on how the intersection is working and will update this post accordingly). However, the city has placed an illuminated sign to remind motorists of the new design, as pictured below:

The city added this sign, temporarily at least, to help remind motorists that the intersection has changed
As previously reported, the 5 Fulton project was originally supposed to have five new traffic signals installed to prioritize the bus, but that was reduced after resistance from local residents and motorists. At Lyon and Steiner, which previously had four-way stop signs, traffic circles were used as a compromise (although there was pushback on that as well). Esfandiari, who is also a housing advocate and founder of Grow the Richmond, recalls community protests back in 2014 against putting in traffic lights. “It got watered down in that meeting and in many others,” he said.

“This is a classic example of what happens when transit riders aren’t at the table; compromises are made that favor parking and auto traffic over improving the reliability of public transit and safety for people walking,” said Rachel Hyden of the San Francisco Transit Riders. “It may seem like a small-scale compromise when it’s one intersection, one block. But it’s that one compromise that directly impacts tens of thousands of daily transit riders.”

One of the bus-prioritizing traffic lights (this one at Steiner) that made it into the final design

Cyclists, meanwhile, are happy to have the new pavement that came with the project. “McAllister is better. The pavement quality is a marked improvement,” reported Tim Hickey, a local resident and advocate who bikes the route regularly (Streetsblog also tested the route and was very impressed). And Esfandiari added that despite the compromises, it has helped his bus ride. “I was like ‘put in all the lights, do it do it,’ but the circle seems to have marginally done the same thing,” he told Streetsblog.

He added that previously, impatient motorists would often go into the opposing lane of traffic to pass the bus at intersections, risking a collision and cutting off and delaying the bus. “They can’t do that if there’s a traffic circle.”

An eastbound 5-Fulton about to enter the traffic circle at Steiner
Traffic circles are still relatively rare in San Francisco, although more and more are popping up each year.

What do you think of the traffic circles and other changes on McAllister from the perspective of a pedestrian, cyclist, or bus rider? Post below.

  • Bruce

    😍😍😍

  • jonobate

    I do not like this intersection design, for two reasons.

    1) Forcing one street to stop while the other does not have to can be dangerous for traffic on the minor street, which has to wait for a gap in the traffic on the main street and oncoming street before moving. If going straight or turning left, this gap must be in both directions. Often this results in drivers not paying attention to pedestrians who are crossing in front of them, or crossing the street they are moving into, because they are focused on looking for a gap in the traffic. You can see this problem for yourself if you’ve ever tried to turn onto Fulton from one of the avenues, and the issue is made worse on this section of McAllister by grade changes that impact visibility.

    2) There is no reason to add a traffic circle to this intersection. The benefit of a traffic circle is that there’s no need for traffic to stop before entering it, providing traffic yields to traffic already in the circle, and to pedestrians crossing at the crosswalks. If you’re not going to put yield signs on both streets, there’s no benefit to the traffic circle and you may as well not bother with it. Using a traffic circle in a non-standard manner such as this only increases the cost of the intersection treatment and creates driver confusion as to the purpose of the traffic circle.

    Instead, I would love to see these four-way stop intersections replaced by traffic circles with a yield on every entrance. These are much safer than four-way stops, because there is a higher certainty as to who has right-of-way, and because the hazards you have to yield to come one after the other rather than all at the same time. And, they are more efficient for getting traffic through the intersection, because usually no-one has to stop.

    This means you get the benefit of not making every Muni bus stop at the intersection, without creating a dangerous situation by forcing traffic on the minor street to look for a break in traffic before moving. Remember that “traffic” includes cyclists, who are more vulnerable to this issue because they can’t accelerate as quickly; and that the victims of driver error are usually pedestrians.

    If for some reason you can’t build a proper traffic circle, use traffic lights instead.

  • paulsupawanich

    First, I was super pleased to see these treatments go in and prove that 60′ vehicles could make the turns without a huge issue. I also watched the implementation and it was interesting to see the phased approach (first cones, then hardscape, then cones and hardscape, then posts, then signage)

    That being said, I think there are some lessons learned comparing the two traffic circles installed on McAllister.

    If comparing the circles at Steiner and Lyon, my observation the latter works out *much* better for a few reasons.
    – Lack of through traffic (Lyon is book-ended by Anza Vista and GGP) – which means less vehicle volume overall
    – Flat grade (as compared to Lyon, the Steiner traffic circle itself is hard to see WB on McAllister and NB on Steiner because of the hill), it also makes stopping more difficult in vehicle and bike given the momentum on the downhill (Steiner is a Bike Route)
    – I don’t know the specific dimensions, but the sightlines at Steiner don’t feel as good, perhaps because there are more trees near the corner as compared to Lyon?

