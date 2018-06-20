Today’s Headlines
- More on SF Rail Construction Costs (NBCBayArea)
- Civic Center BART’s Needle Kiosk (SFChron)
- SFMTA Approves 8th Ave. Neighborway (SFExaminer)
- Van Ness BRT Construction Impacts to Increase (SFExaminer)
- High Fines for Scofflaw Scooters (KQED, SFExaminer)
- Scooter Companies Work on Features (SFChron)
- Scooter Rider in Tahoe Sustains Minor Injuries (SFChron)
- Letter: Pedestrian Freedom Threatened by Scooters (MercNews)
- Flood Risks in the Bay Area (Curbed)
- Sausalito’s Tourists-on-Bikes Problem (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Learn from Berlin’s Housing and Transit (Examiner)
- Commentary: Navy Agrees that Shipyard Need Retested (SFChron)
