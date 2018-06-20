Today’s Headlines

  • More on SF Rail Construction Costs (NBCBayArea)
  • Civic Center BART’s Needle Kiosk (SFChron)
  • SFMTA Approves 8th Ave. Neighborway (SFExaminer)
  • Van Ness BRT Construction Impacts to Increase (SFExaminer)
  • High Fines for Scofflaw Scooters (KQED, SFExaminer)
  • Scooter Companies Work on Features (SFChron)
  • Scooter Rider in Tahoe Sustains Minor Injuries (SFChron)
  • Letter: Pedestrian Freedom Threatened by Scooters (MercNews)
  • Flood Risks in the Bay Area (Curbed)
  • Sausalito’s Tourists-on-Bikes Problem (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Learn from Berlin’s Housing and Transit (Examiner)
  • Commentary: Navy Agrees that Shipyard Need Retested (SFChron)

