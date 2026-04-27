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today's headlines

Headlines, April 27

8:35 AM PDT on April 27, 2026
Headlines, April 27
The 'New Wheel' electric bike shop opening at its new location on Valencia. Photo: Streeetsblog/Rudick
  • Why SFMTA Hiring has Slowed (SFExaminer)
  • More on SFMTA Budget (RailwayAge)
  • Push to Add Bike Space on Western Span of Bay Bridge (CBSLocal)
  • Sunset Dunes Celebrates one Year (SFChron)
  • Vandals Hit JFK Promenade Piano (SFGate)
  • West Oakland BART Housing and Tree Removal (Oaklandside)
  • Bayview Shuttle Lives on (MissionLocal)
  • Hit & Run Driver Injures Child in Novato (SFChron)
  • Driver Accused of SoMa Murder to Remain in Jail (MissionLocal)
  • More on Sunset Dunes and D4 Supervisor Race (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: the District 4 Race is Silly (MissionLocal)
  • Commentary: Is Prefab Housing Making a Comeback? (SFChron)

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