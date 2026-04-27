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Events

This Week: Market Street, Bicycle Advisory, Bike Month

8:37 AM PDT on April 27, 2026
This Week: Market Street, Bicycle Advisory, Bike Month

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Monday/today! Land Use Committee SF. This Board of Supervisors hearing will include discussion on transportation and biking on Market Street. Monday/today, April 27, 1:30 p.m. Room 250, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
  • Monday/tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The BAC works to make bicycling safer and more accessible to all. Monday/tonight, April 27, 6:30-8 p.m. Room 416, City Hall, 401 Van Ness Avenue, S.F. Register here.
  • Wednesday District 10 Islais Creek Bridge Community Meeting. The Better and Safer Streets Collaborative is hosting this community meeting to discuss the Islais Creek Bridge closure and its transportation impacts on the Bayview neighborhood. Wednesday, April 29, 6-7:30 p.m. African-American Arts and Cultural District, 5172 3rd Street, S.F. RSVP.
  • Thursday Bike Month Kick Off. Kick off Bike Month festivities with Bike East Bay. Thursday, April 30, 4-7 p.m. Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza, 2170 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley.
  • Thursday SPUR Business Member Spring Social. Connect with fellow leaders and share your ideas for what programs you would like SPUR to hold. Thursday, April 30, 5-6:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Alameda Bike Festival. Join this free annual, citywide event promoting safe cycling and sustainable transportation for all ages. Saturday, May 2, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Ruby Bridges Elementary, 351 Jack London Ave, Alameda.
  • Saturday Reimagining Market Street. Joining the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a bike ride down Market Street to visualize Studio-MLA’s winning proposal from last year’s Market Street Reimagined design competition. Saturday, May 2, 1-3 p.m. Redwood Credit Union at Fox Plaza, 1390 Market Street, S.F. Register/get tickets.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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