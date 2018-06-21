Today’s Headlines
- Geary Bus Improvements Move Forward (SFExaminer)
- Traffic Diverters Gone from 8th Ave. Plan (SFBay)
- Tenderloin Street Cleaning (Hoodline)
- More on Civic Center BART Cleanup (SFExaminer)
- Gas Tax Repeal Would put Projects at Risk (EastBayTimes)
- SF to Rename Phelan (Curbed, Hoodline)
- More on Mission Laundromat vs. Housing Fight (Curbed,SFExaminer)
- Senior Housing Breaks Ground in the Mission (Hoodline)
- More on SF’s Battery Powered Buses (SFExaminer)
- Van Crashes into Richmond District Home (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Civic Center ‘Cleanup’ More Human Whack-a-Mole (SFWeekly)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA