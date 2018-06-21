Today’s Headlines

Geary Bus Improvements Move Forward (SFExaminer)

Traffic Diverters Gone from 8th Ave. Plan (SFBay)

Tenderloin Street Cleaning (Hoodline)

More on Civic Center BART Cleanup (SFExaminer)

Gas Tax Repeal Would put Projects at Risk (EastBayTimes)

SF to Rename Phelan (Curbed, Hoodline)

More on Mission Laundromat vs. Housing Fight (Curbed,SFExaminer)

Senior Housing Breaks Ground in the Mission (Hoodline)

More on SF’s Battery Powered Buses (SFExaminer)

Van Crashes into Richmond District Home (Hoodline)

Commentary: Civic Center ‘Cleanup’ More Human Whack-a-Mole (SFWeekly)

