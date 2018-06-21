Today’s Headlines

  • Geary Bus Improvements Move Forward (SFExaminer)
  • Traffic Diverters Gone from 8th Ave. Plan (SFBay)
  • Tenderloin Street Cleaning (Hoodline)
  • More on Civic Center BART Cleanup (SFExaminer)
  • Gas Tax Repeal Would put Projects at Risk (EastBayTimes)
  • SF to Rename Phelan (Curbed, Hoodline)
  • More on Mission Laundromat vs. Housing Fight (Curbed,SFExaminer)
  • Senior Housing Breaks Ground in the Mission (Hoodline)
  • More on SF’s Battery Powered Buses (SFExaminer)
  • Van Crashes into Richmond District Home (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Civic Center ‘Cleanup’ More Human Whack-a-Mole (SFWeekly)

