Today’s Headlines
- Final Input on Geary Bus Improvements (Hoodline)
- Overhauling Ferries (SFExaminer)
- The Myth of Distracted Walking (Curbed)
- Cal Student hit by Motorist (SFBay)
- Welcome the Little Vehicles (CityLab)
- Scooters Behaving Badly in San Jose (Kron4)
- Regs for San Jose Scooters (NBCBayArea)
- San Jose BART Transit Village (MercNews)
- Housing Foes are Causing Traffic and Congestion (EastBayTimes)
- Dangerous Trees on San Carlos Avenue (DailyJournal)
- Laurel Families Bike to School (Almanac)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA