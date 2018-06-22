Today’s Headlines

  • Final Input on Geary Bus Improvements (Hoodline)
  • Overhauling Ferries (SFExaminer)
  • The Myth of Distracted Walking (Curbed)
  • Cal Student hit by Motorist (SFBay)
  • Welcome the Little Vehicles (CityLab)
  • Scooters Behaving Badly in San Jose (Kron4)
  • Regs for San Jose Scooters (NBCBayArea)
  • San Jose BART Transit Village (MercNews)
  • Housing Foes are Causing Traffic and Congestion (EastBayTimes)
  • Dangerous Trees on San Carlos Avenue (DailyJournal)
  • Laurel Families Bike to School (Almanac)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA