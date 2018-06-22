Today’s Headlines

Final Input on Geary Bus Improvements (Hoodline)

Overhauling Ferries (SFExaminer)

The Myth of Distracted Walking (Curbed)

Cal Student hit by Motorist (SFBay)

Welcome the Little Vehicles (CityLab)

Scooters Behaving Badly in San Jose (Kron4)

Regs for San Jose Scooters (NBCBayArea)

San Jose BART Transit Village (MercNews)

Housing Foes are Causing Traffic and Congestion (EastBayTimes)

Dangerous Trees on San Carlos Avenue (DailyJournal)

Laurel Families Bike to School (Almanac)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA