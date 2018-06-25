Today’s Headlines

  • More on Twin Peaks Closure (SFChron, Hoodline)
  • Fuel-Cell Ferries (SFChron)
  • Treasure Island Toll? (SFExaminer)
  • Fire at Civic Center Delayed Friday’s Commute (SFBay)
  • San Leandro Bike Lane Changes (EastBayTimes)
  • Is Hunters Point Shipyards Retesting Adequate? (Curbed)
  • More on Facebook and Dumbarton Corridor (BizTimes)
  • Things Every City Can do to Boost Quality of Life (Curbed)
  • Silicon Valley Bus Drivers Losing ‘Perk’ of Sleeping in Parking Lot (SFChron)
  • Uber to Hear from London Judge (NYTimes)
  • Amazon Flex, Gig Delivery and Parking (Atlantic)
  • Commentary: Have Marin Transit Run School Buses (MarinIJ)

