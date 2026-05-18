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This Week: Car-Free Happy Hour, Missing Middle, Bike Month Wrap Party

7:58 AM PDT on May 18, 2026
This Week: Car-Free Happy Hour, Missing Middle, Bike Month Wrap Party

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday Car-Free Happy Hour. This event is open to everyone, whether they’re car-free, car-light, car-free curious, or they just want to hang out with fellow urbanists. Tuesday, May 19,  5-7:30 p.m. Brix Factory Brewing, 2400 Mandela Parkway, Oakland.
  • Tuesday Financing Missing Middle Housing. This SPUR talk will cover housing development and how modular construction may help. Tuesday, May 19, 5-6:30 p.m. San Jose Chamber, 101 W Santa Clara Street, San Jose.
  • Wednesday Oakland’s Charter Reform Measure. Join SPUR for a members-only conversation on what the measure would do and what comes next. Wednesday, May 20, 12-1:30 p.m. The Alfred, 447 17th Street, Oakland.
  • Thursday UCSF Bike Bus. Join this group of riders for a morning commute to Mission Bay. Thursday, May 21, meet at 8 for an 8:15 a.m. roll out. Check website for start locations, additional dates, and other details.
  • Thursday The State of Affordable Housing. This SPUR talk will examine how the city is navigating rising costs, limited public subsidies, and shifting initiatives. Thursday, May 21, 12-1:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Flat FIx Clinic for Students and Families. Join the Safe Routes to School team at the Visitacion Valley Branch Library for a hands-on flat fix clinic. Saturday, May 23, 2:30-4 p.m. Visitacion Valley Public Library, 201 Leland Ave., S.F.
  • Sunday Bike Month Wrap Party. Mix and mingle with your SFBike community as they celebrate the wrap of Bike Month. Sunday, May 24, 12-4 p.m. Standard Deviant at Pier 70, 1070 Maryland Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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