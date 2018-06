Today’s Headlines

The BART Burrito (MercNews, Kron4)

Sheehy Permits Glen Park Parking Lot Near BART (SFExaminer)

Safe Routes to School Program Expands (SFExaminer)

More on Oakland Street Art Program (Hoodline)

Oakland’s Worst Intersections (Curbed)

Another SF Building Sinking (SFChron)

Pedestrian Hit by Motorist in West Berkeley (Berkeleyside)

Upper Haight Street Poet (Hoodline)

Google Tax to go on November Ballot (SFChron)

National Republicans Rally Around California Gas Tax Repeal (SFChron)

Commentary: Empower BART to Build on its Parking Lots (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Yes to Hydrogen Ferries (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA