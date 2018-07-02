Today’s Headlines

  • More on Embarcadero Safety Delays (SFExaminer)
  • Busting Bike Lane Scofflaws in Real Time (SFWeekly)
  • Mid-Market/Civic Center Revival (BizTimes)
  • Where does Gas Tax Money Go? (EastBayTimes)
  • Always Digging up the Streets of SF (SFChron)
  • More on Scooters (Bloomberg, E21)
  • Planned Redwood City Ferry Service (DailyJournal)
  • Funding Plan for Novato Train Station (MarinIJ)
  • Tri Delta Transit’s Electric Bus (EastBayTimes)
  • Turning Street Stuff into Gold (Curbed)
  • Walking the Hidden Hills of San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Pull Out All Stops to Solve Housing Crisis (DailyJournal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA