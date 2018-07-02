Today’s Headlines
- More on Embarcadero Safety Delays (SFExaminer)
- Busting Bike Lane Scofflaws in Real Time (SFWeekly)
- Mid-Market/Civic Center Revival (BizTimes)
- Where does Gas Tax Money Go? (EastBayTimes)
- Always Digging up the Streets of SF (SFChron)
- More on Scooters (Bloomberg, E21)
- Planned Redwood City Ferry Service (DailyJournal)
- Funding Plan for Novato Train Station (MarinIJ)
- Tri Delta Transit’s Electric Bus (EastBayTimes)
- Turning Street Stuff into Gold (Curbed)
- Walking the Hidden Hills of San Francisco (SFChron)
- Commentary: Pull Out All Stops to Solve Housing Crisis (DailyJournal)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA