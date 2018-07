Today’s Headlines

BART Discusses Options During Morning Transbay Closures (SFExaminer, SFBay)

Mayor Breed Promises More Housing (Curbed)

Hunter’s Point Re-testing Won’t Include Housing (Curbed)

More on Townsend People-Protected Bike Lane Protest (SFGate)

City Considers Tour Bus Ban on Broderick (SFExaminer)

More on Hydrogen Powered Ferry (EastBayTimes)

Marin Transport Board: Tax Needs no Environmental Review (MarinIJ)

Warm Springs Pedestrian Bridge Costs (EastBayTimes)

San Rafael Approves Senior Living Facility by SMART Train (MarinIJ)

Proposed Silicon Valley Transit Villages (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: You are Traffic (MarinIJ)

