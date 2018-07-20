Today’s Headlines

  • MTC Wants Public Input on Transportation Fixes (MercNews)
  • SF Visitor Center to Leave Powell BART (SFChron)
  • BART to Extend Elevator Attendant Program (Curbed)
  • SFBC’s Janice Li Running for BART Board (SFWeeklySFExaminer)
  • Tours of Transbay Transit Center (Hoodline)
  • Muni Preserves L Taraval Safeway Stop (SFBay)
  • Businesses Complain About SMART Extension (MarinIJ)
  • Lime to Offer Free Bike Shares to SF State Students (SFExaminer)
  • Scooters Won’t Return Until August (TechCrunch)
  • Oakland Approves Uptown Office Complex (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Condo Owners Threaten Central SoMa Plan (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Andy Chow

    Should use the visitor center space for a new navigation center.