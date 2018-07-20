Today’s Headlines

MTC Wants Public Input on Transportation Fixes (MercNews)

SF Visitor Center to Leave Powell BART (SFChron)

BART to Extend Elevator Attendant Program (Curbed)

SFBC’s Janice Li Running for BART Board (SFWeekly, SFExaminer)

Tours of Transbay Transit Center (Hoodline)

Muni Preserves L Taraval Safeway Stop (SFBay)

Businesses Complain About SMART Extension (MarinIJ)

Lime to Offer Free Bike Shares to SF State Students (SFExaminer)

Scooters Won’t Return Until August (TechCrunch)

Oakland Approves Uptown Office Complex (Hoodline)

Commentary: Condo Owners Threaten Central SoMa Plan (SFChron)

