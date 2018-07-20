Today’s Headlines
- MTC Wants Public Input on Transportation Fixes (MercNews)
- SF Visitor Center to Leave Powell BART (SFChron)
- BART to Extend Elevator Attendant Program (Curbed)
- SFBC’s Janice Li Running for BART Board (SFWeekly, SFExaminer)
- Tours of Transbay Transit Center (Hoodline)
- Muni Preserves L Taraval Safeway Stop (SFBay)
- Businesses Complain About SMART Extension (MarinIJ)
- Lime to Offer Free Bike Shares to SF State Students (SFExaminer)
- Scooters Won’t Return Until August (TechCrunch)
- Oakland Approves Uptown Office Complex (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Condo Owners Threaten Central SoMa Plan (SFChron)
