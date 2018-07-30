This Week: Business Model for Public Transit, Housing Future, Safety Improvements
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday The Business Model for Public Transportation. Public transit used to be a for-profit business. But today, as with nearly all forms of transportation, it is subsidized. In an era where public transit is under pressure to evolve, come learn about how the business of public transit works today–and how it might improve in the future. Tuesday, July 31, 12:30-1:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday San Francisco’s Housing Future. The planning department is currently analyzing changes in the city’s housing stock over time, trends and factors affecting housing affordability, stages of neighborhood gentrification and displacement, and policies related to community stabilization. Come hear about their research. Wednesday, August 1, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Tour Oakland’s Safety Improvements. Join staff from the Oakland Department of Transportation for a SPUR walking tour of a recent Downtown Oakland project that uses new swift and effective safety improvements. Wednesday, August 1, 12:30, Details to be sent to attendees in advance of this tour. Email address: infooakland@spur.org, Phone: 510.827.1900
- Wednesday Embarcadero Committee Meeting. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition as they plan for the upcoming Port Commission meeting and strategize how to hold City agencies accountable to their promises to provide safe, protected bike lanes. Wednesday, August 1, 5:30-7 p.m., Hi Dive Bar, Pier 28, S.F.
- Thursday Geary Rapid Update. Review the final project design that will be presented to the SFMTA Board in August for action or approval. Thursday, August 2, 6-8 p.m., Salvation Army Kroc Center Gymnasium, 240 Turk Street, S.F.
- Saturday Gals with Gears Ride. This Gals/San Francisco Bicycle Coalition-lead monthly scenic ride is geared towards women aged 50-plus-years young, although all riders are welcome. Join them for a scenic 13-mile ride through the Presidio, over the Golden Gate Bridge, and back. Saturday, August 4, 10-1 p.m., 14th Ave & Wedemeyer Street, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101 Classroom Workshop. Bike East Bay, with support from the UC Berkeley Police Department, is offering free, two-hour bicycle skills workshops. These classes are open to the general public. Saturday, August 4, 1-3 p.m., Barrows Hall, Room 136, UC Berkeley, Berkeley.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.