This Week: Inequality, Public Safety, Valencia Street
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Regional Strategies to Tackle Inequality. California has both remarkably prosperous and struggling regions. How do we factor these regional differences into policies to tackle inequality? How might the minimum wage, earned income tax credit, and asset-building strategies work together to ensure that everyone in Northern California can achieve a decent standard of living? Tuesday, August 7, 12:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Night Out for Safety and Liberation. Joint the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights to start a different conversation about public safety beyond policing; focusing on how to build equity, power, and opportunity in our communities. Tuesday, August 7, 5-8 p.m., San Antonio Park, 1701 E. 19th Street, Oakland.
- Tuesday Valencia Member Committee. It’s time to regroup and consider three possible designs for Valencia Street as the city looks to identify a final, preferred proposal by this fall. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition to identify their preferred design and next steps for the campaign. Tuesday, August 7, 5:30-7 p.m., Muddy Waters Coffee House, 521 Valencia Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Can Government and Transportation Companies Get Along? Regulations. Scooter bans. Permits and caps on bike-shares. Are there better ways to help the public and private sectors get along when it comes to emerging mobility? Come hear a discussion with public and private officials. Tuesday, August 7, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Electric Buses. Come learn how two local agencies are leading the charge for electric buses in the Bay Area. Wednesday, August 8, 12:30, SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Bike the Vote: Get to Know Nick Josefowitz. Join this San Francisco Bicycle Coalition social to hear from S.F. Board of Supervisors Candidate Nick Josefowitz and his vision for improving bicycle infrastructure in the city. Thursday, August 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Big Swingin’ Cycles, 2260 Van Ness Ave., S.F.
- Saturday Salesforce Transit Center Grand Opening. The Transit Center will host a celebration, open to the public, to showcase the building. SFMTA staff will be there to welcome Muni customers and thank them with a special gift. Saturday, August 11, 12-4 p.m., Grand Hall, Fremont Street between Mission and Howard, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.