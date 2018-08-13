Open Thread: Reality Check on Bus Service and the Salesforce Transit Center

And other thoughts on San Francisco's new $2.26 billion landmark

A typical Oakland bus stop. All photos Streetsblog/Rudick unless indicated
The ribbon cuttings and celebrations are over. Today was the first real, workday test of the newly opened Salesforce Transit Center.

So why is the lead photo of this open thread of a bus stop in Oakland?

At last week’s press tour, Architect Fred Clarke of Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects told journalists he aspired to design the new terminal to stop treating bus riders as second-class citizens. But it’s unclear how that is going to work when so many bus stops on the opposite end of the journey don’t even have a bench, shelter, or arrival information.

Streetsblog took the bus this morning to check out the new Salesforce Transit Center in operation. It left its last stop in Oakland, where Streetsblog boarded, twenty minutes late. And the bus, as usual, spent time at a near standstill just trying to get onto the bridge. It’s amazing that officials give a bus with 25 or 30 or 50 people the same priority as a carpool with three people or, in most places, a private automobile with one person. The bus was articulated, and snapped up and down violently when it got up to speed. It’s kind of mind blowing that transit officials think a bus that shakes and bounces such as this is sufficiently comfortable to purchase. I guess it’s okay as long as someone else is riding it, right?

Sorry, but bus riders are still treated as second class. All photos Steetsblog/Rudick
The Salesforce Transit Center is about treating bus riders as full citizens? Okay, then what would bus riders have preferred: the fancy new transit center, or converting private vehicle lanes on the bridge back into transit-only lanes, as they once were? What if the money had been spent on even minor upgrades to stations throughout the East Bay, such as adding arrival signs, benches, and shelters? What if the money were spent on more buses, more drivers, and better bus fleets with comfortable seats and good suspensions?

Meanwhile, Bike East Bay’s Robert Prinz shot video, embedded in the Tweet below, of a bus entering the terminal. Prinz sped it up, because the bus trip around the loop is incredibly slow and tedious. For some reason, the buses carry riders all the way around the loop before discharging them, passing by empty slot after empty slot. Why can’t the bus drop off passengers at the first slot available, especially during off-peak times? Prinz also had thoughts about the cost of the bus trip:

That said, let’s hope (naively?) that the impressive Transit Center and its public park is seen not as the completion of a project, but rather a start to dramatically improving bus service throughout the region. Because while the status of bus riders may have improved a bit with the opening of the new terminal, they are still very much second class citizens compared to motorists in private cars.

Let us know what you think about bus service to the terminal (and anything else that comes to mind about the Salesforce Transit Center…including the eventual plan to bring in high-speed rail and Caltrain). Do you think the new building is just a first step towards dramatically improving public transit service in the Bay Area? Comment below.

  • mx

    I never again want to hear that we can’t afford something in this city. $2.26B for this, but we can’t have a fully staffed compliment of social workers at SF General? If anything, the new building will make Bay Area transit service worse, as we’re already hearing today how tens of millions of dollars a year will be diverted from transit agencies to fund its costly maintenance and upkeep (and security).

    The reality is that Ed Reiskin was out smiling on stage cutting a big ribbon, and nobody’s asking him why he just oversaw secret massive cuts to Muni service. As a transit rider, I prioritize frequent, reliable service that’s fast, safe, and clean well above having a big rooftop park. That everyone is spending all this time talking about the building and not the ever-worsening bus service is a huge failure.

    Fundamentally, why does the Salesforce Transit Center exist (beyond to eventually provide waiting space for Greyhound)? The Transbay Terminal predated BART and was the gateway to SF for rail service across the bridge. With BART open for 46 years now and AC Transit heavily subsidized, what are we actually doing here? You can read AC Transit’s own reports: “Most AC Transit Transbay services are highly unproductive, in many cases due to their duplication of the faster, more direct BART network.” BART is over capacity at peak and expensive. Why did we just try to address that problem with a massively expensive bus terminal?

    The goal may be to stop treating bus riders as second class citizens, but transbay riders inherently are: they’re not on the fast train that goes under the bay.

  • Roger R.

    Sometimes. But the bus I boarded comes from Alameda. It makes no sense for me to take it since I can walk to BART in five more minutes. But if you’re living on Alameda and heading to SF, what’s faster… taking a bus to BART or just staying on the O bus? Could be a toss up, but if the bus had its own lane in the tubes and on the bridge and freeway, it’d be a faster door-to-door ride on the bus, especially if you work in the Salesforce tower, for example. On the park and the rest of the building, I first covered the construction when it was just a hole in the ground. I always asked why they didn’t build the train station underground and the DTX first The bus portion and park could have been phase II, albeit with a ventilated tunnel since Caltrain is only now electrifying (or they could use dual modes). But anyway, they built it from the top down, instead of from the ground up. Always seemed weird to me and a disservice to commuters. Especially since if one phase fails to be realized, I’d rather it be the aerial park, etc., not the train station.

