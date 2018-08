Today’s Headlines

Muni Driver Shortage Could Delay Schools (SFGate, SFExaminer, CBSLocal)

Private Buses can use Bus Lanes (SFExaminer)

Replacing BART Fare Gates (SFChron)

BART Continues to Suffer Off-Peak Ridership Drops (SFChron)

Nia Wilson’s Family Files Claim against BART (SFExaminer)

Upper Haight Improvements Set to Break Ground (Hoodline)

Pedestrian Killed in Berkeley (SFChron, Berkeleyside)

SMART Celebrates One Year of Service (MarinIJ)

Polite Dog on BART (SFGate)

Bring your own Seat on BART? (SFChron)

What People are Instagramming from Transbay (Curbed)

Commentary: Ban Private Buses from the Bus Lanes (SFExaminer)

