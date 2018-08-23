Today’s Headlines
- More on Private Buses and ‘Transit Only’ Lanes (MissionLocal, SFChron)
- More on Bill to Fast Track Housing at BART Stations (MercNews)
- BART Board Candidate Doesn’t Support Right to Strike (SFExaminer)
- Stabbing at Warm Springs BART (EastBayTimes)
- Nia Wilson’s Killer Could Face Death Penalty (SFChron)
- Racist Rider Thrown off Caltrain (MercNews)
- Murder Charges in Hit and Run (SFExaminer)
- Cyclist Detained for Riding on Bay Bridge (EastBayTimes)
- More on Mid-Market’s Big Empty Building (Curbed)
- Community Group Opposes Excelsior Housing (Hoodline)
- Piedmont Collisions Way Up (EastBayTimes)
- When the Ferry Building was Nearly Wrecked (SFChron)
