Today’s Headlines
- Twin Peaks Tunnel Reopens (KQED, SFBay)
- Lyft Eliminates Drop-offs on Part of Valencia (SFExaminer, Medium)
- Scooters Returning to SF? (Curbed)
- More on Ed Reiskin and SFMTA’s Struggles (SFChron, SFBay)
- Maria Ayerdi Kaplan and the Transbay Transit Center (OaklandNewsNow)
- Another BART Slashing (SFChron, Kron4)
- Major Delays on Antioch Line (Kron4)
- BART Housing Bill Moves Forward (Curbed)
- Languishing Housing Projects (SFChron)
- More on SoMa’s Mini Park (Hoodline)
- SPUR Scenarios for Future San Francisco (SFChron)
- Commentary: Assembly Must Pass BART Housing Bill (SFChron)
