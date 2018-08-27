Today’s Headlines

Twin Peaks Tunnel Reopens (KQED, SFBay)

Lyft Eliminates Drop-offs on Part of Valencia (SFExaminer, Medium)

Scooters Returning to SF? (Curbed)

More on Ed Reiskin and SFMTA’s Struggles (SFChron, SFBay)

Maria Ayerdi Kaplan and the Transbay Transit Center (OaklandNewsNow)

Another BART Slashing (SFChron, Kron4)

Major Delays on Antioch Line (Kron4)

BART Housing Bill Moves Forward (Curbed)

Languishing Housing Projects (SFChron)

More on SoMa’s Mini Park (Hoodline)

SPUR Scenarios for Future San Francisco (SFChron)

Commentary: Assembly Must Pass BART Housing Bill (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA