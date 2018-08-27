Today’s Headlines

  • Twin Peaks Tunnel Reopens (KQEDSFBay)
  • Lyft Eliminates Drop-offs on Part of Valencia (SFExaminer, Medium)
  • Scooters Returning to SF? (Curbed)
  • More on Ed Reiskin and SFMTA’s Struggles (SFChron, SFBay)
  • Maria Ayerdi Kaplan and the Transbay Transit Center (OaklandNewsNow)
  • Another BART Slashing (SFChron, Kron4)
  • Major Delays on Antioch Line (Kron4)
  • BART Housing Bill Moves Forward (Curbed)
  • Languishing Housing Projects (SFChron)
  • More on SoMa’s Mini Park (Hoodline)
  • SPUR Scenarios for Future San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Assembly Must Pass BART Housing Bill (SFChron)

