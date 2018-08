Today’s Headlines

BART Got $6.8 million Grant, Muni Got Nothing (SFBay)

Longer Buses on the San Bruno Rapid (SFExaminer)

Time Lost from Commuting (MercNews)

Phasing Out Fossil Fuels (SFChron)

Helmets for Scooterists? (SFChron)

Mayor Breed Wants Faster Housing Approvals (SFChron)

More on San Francisco’s Trash (SFChron)

More on Peninsula Bike Route (MercNews)

More on Najari Smith’s Arrest (SFChron)

More Praise for Transbay (MercNews)

Commentary: SF Needs an Alternative Transportation Committee (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog San Francisco will not publish on Friday, August 31 or Monday, Sept. 3., returning Tuesday, Sept. 4. Have a safe Labor Day break!