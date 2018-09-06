Today’s Headlines
- More on Upgrading NextBus (SFBay, GovTech)
- Visions for the Bay Area’s Future (Wired)
- ‘Absurd’ to Complain about Scooter Clutter (LMTOnline)
- How to Make your Neighborhood Better (Curbed)
- Window Cracks on Sinking Millennium Tower (SFChron)
- Berkeley Rejects Housing Again (Berkeleyside)
- Ride Muni’s Heritage Streetcars (SFGate)
- Lowering your Caltrain Ticket Costs (MercNews)
- Petaluma’s Public Art War (KQED)
- Commentary: Muni Not as Good as it Should be (SFChron)
- Commentary: 2018 Big Year for Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Hurry, ‘Compromise’ and Keep Cyclists off Bridge (MarinIJ)
