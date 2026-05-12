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today's headlines

Headlines, May 12

8:18 AM PDT on May 12, 2026
Headlines, May 12
  • BART’s Hayward Station Development (KTVU)
  • Costs of Caltrain Grade Separations Drop (DailyJournal)
  • Marin Transit Eyes Reserve to Fill Budget Gap (MarinIJ)
  • City Worker, Including Potential Muni Strike, on Future Agenda? (SFStandard)
  • San Mateo Closes in on Bike Lane Design (Hoodline)
  • Driver Kills Cyclist in Woodside (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver of Lifted Pickup Crushes Man in Wheelchair in Santa Rosa (KRON4)
  • Man Injured in Crash Sues San Jose and Caltrans for Unsafe Roadway (KRON4)
  • Tree Came out of Nowhere (SFChron)
  • Mill Valley and Sea Level Rise Planning (MarinIJ)
  • More on Parking Meter App (KTVU)
  • DA Charges Men for Organizing Sideshows (EastBayTimes)

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