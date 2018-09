Today’s Headlines

Tunnel Repairs Blamed for West Portal Slowdown (SFExaminer, SFBay)

BART Requires Surveillance Tech Hearings (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

16th Street Station still Filthy (SFChron)

Hybrid Diesel Electric Ferry Boat Debuts (EastBayTimes)

More on Climate Summit Protests (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFBay)

More on People Protected Bike Lane Protest (SFExaminer)

More on SoMa Cyclist Collision with Motorist (SFExaminer)

Professor Emeritus Struck in Berkeley Crosswalk (Berkeleyside)

San Jose Pedestrian Dies from Injuries (EastBayTimes)

Community Meeting on Divisadero Housing (Hoodline)

Outer Mission Housing Plan Falls Through (SFChron)

SF Removes Early Day Statue (SFGate)

