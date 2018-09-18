Today’s Headlines

  • More JUMP Bikes Coming? (SFExaminer)
  • Cable Car Fares Uncollected (SFChron)
  • More on Housing Project at Lake Merritt BART (SFChron)
  • More on Excelsior Housing Project Falling Through (Hoodline)
  • Salesforce Transit Center is Prime Real Estate (Forbes)
  • More on Tiburon-Angel Island Ferry (SFChron, MarinIJ)
  • Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Tenderloin Collision (Hoodline)
  • Bay Area Has Third Worst Traffic in U.S. (EastBayTimes)
  • Robin Williams Meadow (SFWeeklyCurbed)
  • Letters: Manhattanization, Bike Panacea (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Support Affordable Housing Prop (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Mill Valley Wants to be More Bikey (MarinIJ)

