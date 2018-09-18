Today’s Headlines
- More JUMP Bikes Coming? (SFExaminer)
- Cable Car Fares Uncollected (SFChron)
- More on Housing Project at Lake Merritt BART (SFChron)
- More on Excelsior Housing Project Falling Through (Hoodline)
- Salesforce Transit Center is Prime Real Estate (Forbes)
- More on Tiburon-Angel Island Ferry (SFChron, MarinIJ)
- Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Tenderloin Collision (Hoodline)
- Bay Area Has Third Worst Traffic in U.S. (EastBayTimes)
- Robin Williams Meadow (SFWeekly, Curbed)
- Letters: Manhattanization, Bike Panacea (SFChron)
- Commentary: Support Affordable Housing Prop (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Mill Valley Wants to be More Bikey (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA