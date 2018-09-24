This Week: Transit Week, Berryessa BART, Shipping to Shopping
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/this morning! Transit Week Kickoff Join the San Francisco Transit Riders as they kick off ‘Transit Week,’ which continues through Friday. Hear from city leadership on what lines they’ll be riding all week, their current thoughts on public transit, and how they’re working to improve transit in San Francisco. Starts Monday/this morning! Sept. 24, 9:30 a.m., City Hall, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place (Polk Street side), S.F.
- Tuesday Transit Week/Transportation Connections – Can new options support public transit? Part of the San Francisco Transit Riders ‘Transit Week,’ this is a discussion of how new forms of private transportation – car shares, ride shares, scooter shares, e-bikes, autonomous vehicles, and things we haven’t thought of yet – can support public transit. Tuesday, Sept. 25, 6-7:30 p.m., WeWork Mid-Market, 995 Market St, S.F.
- Wednesday Berryessa BART: More Than a Transit Project. The opening of San Jose’s first BART station is an important moment for the city. Come learn what the city is doing to prepare for the arrival of BART and how it can take advantage of this unique opportunity to create a dynamic urban village around its first station. Wednesday, Sept. 26, SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Thursday Shipping Containers to Shopping. Repurposed shipping containers have been popping up around the Bay Area at a rapid pace, and though the steel structures can be used for a variety of purposes, including housing, they’ve found a nearly perfect fit as small-scale shops and restaurants. Tour two successful projects in uptown Oakland to hear from the designers and business owners about how this building form has created not just shopping opportunities but micro-communities. Thursday, Sept. 27, 4 p.m. Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org, Phone: 415.781.8726.
- Thursday Women Bike Happy Hour. Any level of rider and all women, trans and femme folks are warmly welcome. Bring your bikey and bike-curious friends. Thursday, Sept. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Rosamunde Sausage Grill, 911 Washington St., Oakland.
- Friday Making Modular. Modular construction promises less expensive construction, higher quality, and faster timelines, but can it live up to that ideal? Get a behind-the-scenes tour of the brand new Factory_OS on Vallejo’s Mare Island to understand how modular units are constructed and the benefits that the off-site process offers. Friday, Sept. 28, 1:30 p.m. Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Email address: publicprograms@spur.org. Phone: 510.827.1900
- Saturday Traffic Skills 101 with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. After a basic bike maintenance session, the class will practice bike maneuvering skills in a car-free practice area before riding on the streets in small groups led by instructors. Prerequisite: Traffic Skills 101 classroom workshop with the SF Bicycle Coalition. Saturday, Sept. 29, 10-4 p.m., Park Police Station, 1899 Waller St., S.F.
