Today’s Headlines

Transbay Transit Center Closed (SFExaminer, KGO, NBCBayArea)

Why the Beam Might have Cracked (SFChron)

More on Prop. 6/Gas Tax Repeal Effort (KALW)

Gas Tax Opponents Gun for HSR (SFChron)

Update on HSR Construction (Curbed)

Weekend Caltrain Service Closures to SF for Electrification (SFChron, Curbed)

DHS Patrolling BART (SFChron)

More on Clipper 2 (Curbed)

Appeals of Central SoMa Plan Rejected (SFExaminer)

Alta Plaza Park Reopens (Hoodline)

Commentary: More Outreach on Bike Share Station Locations? (SFExaminer)

