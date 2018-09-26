Today’s Headlines

  • Transbay Transit Center Closed (SFExaminer, KGONBCBayArea)
  • Why the Beam Might have Cracked (SFChron)
  • More on Prop. 6/Gas Tax Repeal Effort (KALW)
  • Gas Tax Opponents Gun for HSR (SFChron)
  • Update on HSR Construction (Curbed)
  • Weekend Caltrain Service Closures to SF for Electrification (SFChronCurbed)
  • DHS Patrolling BART (SFChron)
  • More on Clipper 2 (Curbed)
  • Appeals of Central SoMa Plan Rejected (SFExaminer)
  • Alta Plaza Park Reopens (Hoodline)
  • Commentary: More Outreach on Bike Share Station Locations? (SFExaminer)

  • nolen777

    The bike share “outreach” article was already terrible, but the complaint about the process in “Glenn Park” took the cake.