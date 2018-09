Today’s Headlines

Second Crack Found in Transbay (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes, FoxNews)

Traffic from Salesforce and Transit Center Closure (SFChron)

Is Construction Lawsuit Related to Transbay Crack? (SFChron)

Frustrations with Transbay Crack (SFGate)

Muni’s John Haley Getting Sued (SFExaminer)

How American Mass Transit Fails (Vox)

SF Road Conditions Improve Slightly (SFExaminer)

Vote on Developing Brisbane Baylands (Curbed)

Uber’s Bet on Bikes and Scooters (Curbed)

Food Trucks for Upper Haight McDonald’s Site? (Hoodline)

Opening Bay Area Parks and Recreation (SFChron)

Commentary: Protect Taxpayers from Transbay (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA