Today’s Headlines

  • Transbay Rooftop Park Could Re-open Sooner than Bus Level (SFChron)
  • Transbay is still under Warranty (CBSLocal)
  • Fremont Street to Reopen on Oct. 12? (SFBay)
  • Free Muni Service for Military (Kron4)
  • Grant to Help Muni Upgrade Buses (SFBay)
  • Reflections on the Death of a Cyclist (SFChron)
  • Oakland Moving More Homeless into Tuff Sheds (SFChron)
  • Supes Delay India Basin Hearings (SFChron)
  • Housing Added to Whole Foods Plan on Jackson and Polk (Hoodline)
  • Prop. 6 Advocate Requests Federal Investigation (CBSLocal)
  • Letters on the Gas Tax (EastBayTimes)

