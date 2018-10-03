Today’s Headlines
- Transbay Rooftop Park Could Re-open Sooner than Bus Level (SFChron)
- Transbay is still under Warranty (CBSLocal)
- Fremont Street to Reopen on Oct. 12? (SFBay)
- Free Muni Service for Military (Kron4)
- Grant to Help Muni Upgrade Buses (SFBay)
- Reflections on the Death of a Cyclist (SFChron)
- Oakland Moving More Homeless into Tuff Sheds (SFChron)
- Supes Delay India Basin Hearings (SFChron)
- Housing Added to Whole Foods Plan on Jackson and Polk (Hoodline)
- Prop. 6 Advocate Requests Federal Investigation (CBSLocal)
- Letters on the Gas Tax (EastBayTimes)
