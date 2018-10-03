Today’s Headlines

Transbay Rooftop Park Could Re-open Sooner than Bus Level (SFChron)

Transbay is still under Warranty (CBSLocal)

Fremont Street to Reopen on Oct. 12? (SFBay)

Free Muni Service for Military (Kron4)

Grant to Help Muni Upgrade Buses (SFBay)

Reflections on the Death of a Cyclist (SFChron)

Oakland Moving More Homeless into Tuff Sheds (SFChron)

Supes Delay India Basin Hearings (SFChron)

Housing Added to Whole Foods Plan on Jackson and Polk (Hoodline)

Prop. 6 Advocate Requests Federal Investigation (CBSLocal)

Letters on the Gas Tax (EastBayTimes)

