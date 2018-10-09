Today’s Headlines

More on BART’s New Shake Alert System (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

More on Modernizing Fare Payment (SmartCitiesDive)

Benches Removed from 16th and Mission BART (SFExaminer)

Muni Driver Dies (SFExaminer)

How Skip and Scoot Won Scooter Battle (BizTimes)

Strike Against Uber (SFGate)

More on the Death of Russell Franklin (SFWeekly)

Motorist Hits Pedestrian in San Bruno (EastBayTimes)

SF’s Mental Health Crisis on the Streets (SFChron)

Coit Tower Turns 85 (Hoodline)

SF’s Columbus Statue (Curbed)

Commentary: Endorsements for BART Board (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA