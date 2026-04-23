Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

today's headlines

Headlines, April 23

8:39 AM PDT on April 23, 2026
Headlines, April 23

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky

Read More:

Safety | today's headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Streetsblog USA |Bicycling

Judge Blocks Trump Admin’s Attempt to Demolish D.C. Bike Lane

April 22, 2026
Transit Fiscal Cliff

Advocates Celebrate Milestone in Signature Gathering for Transit Funding Measures

April 22, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, April 22

April 22, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Climate Change

For Earth Day, the Trump Administration Wants To Expand Highways Across America

April 21, 2026
Transit

Bay Area Transit Mash Up: Caltrain to the Game, BART Wrap Test, and…

April 21, 2026
See all posts