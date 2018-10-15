Today’s Headlines

Scooters Return to San Francisco Today (SFGate, GreenBiz)

Lime Loses Bid to Block Scooter Deployment (BizTimes)

Dude, Where’s my Bike Share? (BayCityBeacon)

The T Line is Still a Slug (SFChron)

Fremont Street to Re-Open (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

New Berkeley BART Plaza (Berkeleyside)

More on BART Fine for Worker Deaths (EastBayTimes)

Caltrain’s Weekend Closures (SFGate)

Golden Gate Ferry Strained by Demand (MarinIJ)

Vallco Mall Demolition Begins to Make Way for Housing (Curbed)

Commentary: The Search for a new MTC Director is Vital (SFChron)

Commentary: On the New Harvey Milk Plaza (SFChron)

