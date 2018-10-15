Today’s Headlines
- Scooters Return to San Francisco Today (SFGate, GreenBiz)
- Lime Loses Bid to Block Scooter Deployment (BizTimes)
- Dude, Where’s my Bike Share? (BayCityBeacon)
- The T Line is Still a Slug (SFChron)
- Fremont Street to Re-Open (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- New Berkeley BART Plaza (Berkeleyside)
- More on BART Fine for Worker Deaths (EastBayTimes)
- Caltrain’s Weekend Closures (SFGate)
- Golden Gate Ferry Strained by Demand (MarinIJ)
- Vallco Mall Demolition Begins to Make Way for Housing (Curbed)
- Commentary: The Search for a new MTC Director is Vital (SFChron)
- Commentary: On the New Harvey Milk Plaza (SFChron)
