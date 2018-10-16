Today’s Headlines
- Scooters are Back (SFWeekly, EastBayTimes, SFBay)
- Scooters Again Behaving Badly? (SFChron)
- More on JUMP Expansion (Hoodline)
- More Info that TNC’s Make Traffic Worse (SFExaminer, Wired, CBSRadio)
- Blaming Tech for Traffic (SFChron)
- Driverless Cars by 2023 (TimeOut)
- Tesla Crashes onto Sidewalk (Hoodline)
- More on Fremont Street Reopening (Curbed)
- Litter Around Garbage Cans (SFChron)
- Clarion Alley Vandalized (Curbed)
- SF’s Old Fireproof Building (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA