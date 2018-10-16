Today’s Headlines

Scooters are Back (SFWeekly, EastBayTimes, SFBay)

Scooters Again Behaving Badly? (SFChron)

More on JUMP Expansion (Hoodline)

More Info that TNC’s Make Traffic Worse (SFExaminer, Wired, CBSRadio)

Blaming Tech for Traffic (SFChron)

Driverless Cars by 2023 (TimeOut)

Tesla Crashes onto Sidewalk (Hoodline)

More on Fremont Street Reopening (Curbed)

Litter Around Garbage Cans (SFChron)

Clarion Alley Vandalized (Curbed)

SF’s Old Fireproof Building (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA